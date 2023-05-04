Indian army helicopter makes 'hard landing', three hurt

An Indian army helicopter made a "hard landing" in a remote part of Indian Kashmir on Thursday injuring the two pilots and a technician on board, the army said.

The indigenously produced Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) reported a technical fault to air traffic control and made a precautionary landing on the banks of a river in the remote Kishtwar region, the army said.

"Due to the undulating ground, undergrowth and unprepared landing area, the helicopter apparently made a hard landing," the army said, adding that a court of inquiry had been ordered.

Immediate rescue operations were launched and the three injured personnel were taken to an army hospital, it said.

There had been extensive checks on the ALH fleet after two crashes, media reported last month.