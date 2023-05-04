GERMANYS SCHOLZ SETS OFF FOR SECOND MAJOR AFRICA TRIP AS CHANCELLOR

Olaf Scholz departed on Thursday for his second major trip to Africa as German chancellor, with his first stop Ethiopia for talks with the government and African Union officials.



In the evening, he will continue to Kenya, Germany's most important partner country in East Africa.



The trip will focus on conflict resolution and peacekeeping, climate and green energy topics, plus the consequences of Russia's war on Ukraine.



With around 120 million residents, Ethiopia is the second most populous state in Africa after Nigeria.



A two-year civil war over Ethiopia's northernmost Tigray region resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths and only ended in November with the agreement of a ceasefire.



Scholz will be accompanied on his trip by representatives of German companies.



In Kenya, the chancellor will turn his attention to green energy initiatives with a visit to the continent's largest geothermal plant at Lake Naivasha.



Kenya plays an important mediating role in regional conflicts and has offered to participate in efforts to de-escalate the violence in Sudan. It has also intervened in conflicts in Congo and Ethiopia.



Kenya supports an AU mission in its northern neighbour Somalia.



