Denmark set to invest almost $6bn in defence in light of Ukraine war

The Danish government announced on Thursday that it plans to invest the equivalent of $5.63 billion in defence over the next ten years in response to Europe's security situation since Russia invaded Ukraine.



A large proportion of the money is to be spent on rebuilding a "foundation for defence" and thereby modernizing it, said the acting Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen at a press conference.



Many European countries have increased their defence spending drastically in the last year in response to the war in Ukraine and the subsequent changing security landscape in Europe.



Poulsen highlighted various gaps in the Danish defence system, such as old infrastructure and outdated IT systems.



Recruiting problems are also set to be tackled using the new funds.



"It is a collective failure that has put us in this situation," said Poulsen, referring to Denmark's lagging defence architecture. Defence has been neglected by changing governments for many years, he added.



Under the spending plan, Denmark would first reach the NATO target of spending 2% of gross domestic product (GDP) on defence at the end of the decade in 2033. Most NATO members are still far from achieving this target.