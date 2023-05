A man and a child have died in a large blaze in an apartment building in Flensburg, northern Germany, a fire brigade chief told dpa.



A further nine people were injured in the fire.



People were still in the building when the rescue services arrived, he said.



Emergency workers cordoned off the building as firefighters battled the flames.



Smoke could be seen coming out of the windows of the top floor of the building in images of the incident.