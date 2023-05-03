Zelensky says Ukraine battlefield victories will deliver fighter jets, thanks Finland

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the Finnish people for their extensive support of his country in its fight against Russia's invasion during an announced visit on Wednesday to Helsinki to meet with Nordic leaders.



Zelensky also expressed confidence that future Ukrainian battlefield successes would prompt Western supporters to provide the advanced fighter jets that Kiev has long sought.



"I am very much sure about the warplanes because we are going to have a counteroffensive soon and I'm quite sure we're going to get planes afterward," Zelensky said on Wednesday at a press conference alongside Finnish President Sauli Niinistö.



When asked about fighter jet deliveries, Niinistö expressed reservations about supplying the F/A-18 Hornet fighters in current Finnish stocks. Zelensky replied with a smile: "But we like your aircraft, just for you to know, Mr President."



Zelensky's visit to the Finnish capital was kept secret until shortly before his arrival at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport. He last met Niinistö in January in Kiev.



Leaders from Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland had also travelled to Helsinki and were scheduled to meet with Zelensky later on Wednesday afternoon. Individual meetings are also planned as part of the summit.



The Nordic countries have consistently provided substantial military and financial assistance to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.



Denmark on Tuesday announced that it would donate a package of military equipment worth 1.7 billion Danish kroner ($252 million) to help Ukraine's expected spring offensive aimed at liberating Russian-occupied territory.