RUSSIAS WAGNER CHIEF SAYS UKRAINE ALREADY BEGUN COUNTEROFFENSIVE

The Head of the private military company Wagner said on Wednesday that he believes Ukraine has already begun its counteroffensive, citing daily reports of derailed trains, drone attacks, and explosions of Russian infrastructure.

"I think that the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian army has already started. We see the highest activity of the enemy aviation, we see its highest military activities along the perimeter and inside the frontline," Evgeny Prigozhin said.

Prigozhin added that while his group is "capable of controlling the situation inside the frontline," the situation along the perimeter "does not look best."

He pointed out that the "enemy" activity has increased inside Russia, with daily reports of derailed trains, drone attacks, and explosions of infrastructure.

"I believe everything has already begun," he said, adding that Ukraine seems to start large-scale combat activities in the near future, possibly "within days."

















