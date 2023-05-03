Russian shelling in Kherson kills at least seven, governor says

Russian shelling in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson on Wednesday killed at least seven people and injured eight others, Oleksandr Prokudin, the region's military governor, said on Telegram.



In the city of Kherson, a hardware store and the train station came under fire, he said.



According to the railway, a conductor was injured when a carriage of the train bound for Lviv was hit. Passengers were taking shelter in a protective cellar at the time.



Five other towns in the area were also shelled, Prokudin said. He had previously announced a strict nearly three-day curfew in Kherson for the coming weekend.



Large parts of the Kherson region were occupied by Russian troops in the early stages of Russia's invasion. Last November, Russian troops retreated south-east across the Dnipro River, which flows through both the region and the city of Kherson.



The Dnipro is currently the front line.