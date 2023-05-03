Russia warns Poland about risk of 'playing itself out' with issue of military reparations

Warsaw runs the risk of "playing itself out" by making demands on Moscow for reparations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Commenting at a news conference in Moscow on remarks by Polish authorities, about their intentions first to get reparations from Germany, and then move on with this issue to Russia, Zakharova said: "You know, I can just answer this question in one word -- they will play themselves out."

Turning to Finland and the U.S. plans to sign an agreement, allowing for the establishment of the American military bases in the northern European country, Zakharova said Moscow closely follows NATO's military build-up near its borders.

"The Russian Federation will be forced to take retaliatory measures both of a military-technical and other nature in order to stop the threats to our national security arising in this regard," she stressed.

Earlier, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said Helsinki and Washington are working on drafting an agreement, which will be the legal basis for the deployment of the U.S. military infrastructure in Finland.