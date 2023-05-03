Nordic nations back Ukraine for eventual EU, NATO membership

Nordic nations support Ukraine in its efforts to eventually become a member of the European Union and NATO, leaders of Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland said in a joint statement with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday.

"The Nordic countries will continue their political, financial, humanitarian and military support for as long as it takes," the joint statement said.

The statement also said that Ukraine and the Nordic countries agree on the need for further sanctions against Russia.

"The Nordic countries remain unwavering in their commitment to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders," read a statement at the summit in Helsini, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attended, unannounced.



Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland promised ongoing "political, financial, humanitarian and military support to Ukraine" at the diplomatic talks.



"As long as it takes" and for as long as it is necessary, were frequently used statements, both in the joint communique and at a press conference with Zelensky, Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and other Nordic leaders.



The Nordic countries also vowed to support Ukraine's entry both into the EU and NATO.