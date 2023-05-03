Kremlin says Russia will keep talking with U.N. over Black Sea grain deal

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia would continue talks with the United Nations and other parties to the Black Sea grain deal, and that Moscow would not do anything to harm its own interests.

On a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "The Russian side will continue contacts with both U.N. and other representatives, in the hope that the terms of the deal will be fulfilled after all."

He added: "Of course, Russia will not do anything further that will be contrary to its interests."

Russia complains that its own food and fertiliser exports are still facing significant obstacles. It has in recent weeks repeatedly cast doubt on whether it will renew the Turkish-brokered deal, which facilitates agricultural exports from Russia and Ukraine via the Black Sea.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said talks between Russia and the United Nations on the Black Sea deal will be held in Moscow on Friday, with the U.N. represented by top trade official Rebeca Grynspan.























