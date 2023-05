In this file photo taken on March 15, 2023 a "No Drone Zone" sign sits in central Moscow as it prohibits unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) flying over the area. (AFP)

Moscow's mayor on Wednesday announced a ban on unauthorised drone flights over the Russian capital, just as the Kremlin said it had shot down two Ukrainian drones targeting President Vladimir Putin.

In a statement, mayor Sergei Sobyanin said drone flights would be prohibited unless a special permit had been obtained from "government authorities". He added that the ban was meant to prevent unauthorised drone flights that could "obstruct the work of law enforcement".