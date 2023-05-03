Canada imposes additional sanctions on Iranian regime

Canada is imposing additional sanctions on Iran under the Special Economic Measures Regulations, according to a government statement Wednesday.

"This is the 11th package of sanctions imposed by Canada against the Iranian regime since October 2022, and builds on Canada's efforts to align with recent designations announced by the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States," it said.

The sanctions list one entity and nine people who have committed gross and systematic human rights violations in Iran and abroad, it said.

"The individuals listed include members of the so-called Morality Police unit that arrested Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked widespread anti-regime protests, and a deputy commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) forces in Sistan and Baluchistan Province, where violent clampdowns against protests resulted in the death of dozens of civilians," it said.

Canada is also taking proactive measures against the senior leadership of Paravar Pars, a significant Iranian drone company that supports Russia's unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine by providing Russian President Vladimir Putin with drones, it added.

The statement said any assets the individuals may have in Canada are effectively frozen.
















