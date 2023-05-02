Russia summons Polish envoy over embassy school closure

Russia on Tuesday summoned the Polish embassy's charge d'affaires after Warsaw closed a school run by the Russian embassy, with Moscow decrying the move as a "cynical" violation of diplomatic norms.

Poland and Russia have historically had tense relations, which have plummeted even further since the Ukraine offensive.

Moscow has promised a tough response after Warsaw on Saturday seized the building of the school, which educates the children of Russian diplomats.

Poland says the school was operating without a legal basis and that the building belongs to the city of Warsaw.

The Russian foreign ministry said it had summoned Polish diplomat Jacek Sladewski to express a "strong protest" over the "cynical" closure of the school.

"Polish authorities brazenly put children studying in a school on the street," it said in a statement.

The ministry also protested that Poland -- one of Kyiv's staunchest allies against Moscow -- was acting as a "springboard for pumping weapons" to Ukraine.

The Polish diplomat was told that Warsaw was pursuing a policy "devoid of any moral norms" with the "systematic destruction" of Soviet war memorials in Poland and "falsification" of World War II history.

The two countries have long been involved in spats over historical memory.

The Kremlin earlier said "nothing good awaits" ties between the neighbours and said Polish authorities have "their minds captured by Russophobia".

Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski said after the building's seizure that the school had "no diplomatic status and is not protected by any immunity".

Poland says the building was nationalised in 1945 before being handed over by the ruling communists to the Soviet authorities.

According to Polish authorities, this operation was conducted "without legal basis".

Warsaw has for years reported a huge disparity in the number of diplomatic buildings each has in the other country.

The EU and NATO member, which shares a border with both Russia and Ukraine, is now home to up to over a million Ukrainian refugees who fled Moscow's offensive.









