Kremlin: US figures on Russian losses 'plucked out of thin air'

The Kremlin has denied the White House's claims of high Russian losses in Ukraine.



"Absolutely plucked out of thin air," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Tuesday, according to the Interfax news agency, on an estimate based on US intelligence. "Washington has no way to give any concrete figures, they don't have this information."



A White House representative, John Kirby, in a briefing on Monday put the number of Russian soldiers killed and injured in Ukraine at 100,000 since December alone. Peskov advised instead that he "be guided by the figures that Russia's Ministry of Defence publishes in a timely manner."



Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu last spoke of 5,937 Russian casualties last September. In November, a spokesman for the administration in the eastern Ukrainian province of Donetsk, which is loyal to Moscow, also confirmed the deaths of 3,930 fighters from this region, which were probably not included in Shoigu's statistics.



Overall, however, experts consider these figures to be extremely understated. Ukraine, too, hardly publishes any reliable information on the casualties within its own ranks.