May 1: Hundreds of thousands set to protest pension reform in France

Trade unions in France want to use May 1, International Workers' Day, to mobilize more protests against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform, which has now been passed.



The authorities are expecting a total of around 500,000 to 650,000 participants in a total of more than 300 rallies across the country on Monday.



Macron's centrist government sees the pension reform, which pushes the retirement age up to 64 from 62, as a done deal. However, unions and some opposition members have not given up the fight, and want to prevent the bill's implementation on September 1.



Strikes were already ongoing over the long weekend and even disrupted air traffic in France.



In Paris alone, around 100,000 demonstrators were expected this Monday, with the police preparing for riots.



Drones were expected to be used for the first time in Paris and other major cities to monitor the protests.



In recent years between 100,000 and 160,000 people have gathered nationwide for May Day rallies in France.



The last nationwide protests against the pension reform took place a fortnight ago, after Macron officially enacted the bill.



