Kiev reports 25 injured after overnight rocket strikes

Rocket attacks overnight and early this morning on the Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine have injured 25 people, according to official figures.



"Among them are three children," the region's military governor, Serhiy Lysak, wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday. In the town of Pavlovhrad, a fire broke out in an industrial building after it was hit, he said. In addition, 25 multi-storey buildings, 19 family houses, five shops and six school and kindergarten buildings were damaged, he said.



There had also been other impacts in the district. In one village, almost 40 houses were damaged. Seven rockets were intercepted by air defence, he added.



Meanwhile, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, reported that 18 cruise missiles had been fired at the country during the night.



"At around 2:30 am, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with strategic bombers, nine Tu-95s from the Olenogorsk (Murmansk) district and two Tu-160s from the Caspian Sea area," he wrote. Ukrainian air defences were able to destroy 15 of the 18 cruise missiles, he said.



