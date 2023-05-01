A HISTORIC VICTORY - CHINA CELEBRATES FIRST MENS CHESS CHAMPION

China excitedly celebrated its first men's world chess champion on Monday after Ding Liren defeated Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi the previous day in Kazakhstan.



A rapid tie-break was needed to split the pair after a 7-7 draw in regular play over recent weeks in Kazakhstan's capital Nur-Sultan.



Previous world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway had decided not to defend the title he last won in 2021 against the Russian.



Chinese state media said the 30-year-old Ding had achieved "a historic victory" and the Communist newspaper the People's Daily said that the country's chess strategy had "finally paid off."



The newspaper recalled a female world title in 1991 for Xie Jun, gold for the women's team in 1998 at the chess Olympiad and in 2014 for the men.



On Chinese social media such as Weibo, Ding's success made waves. Millions had followed the crucial tie-break during the Chinese night.



"There are a lot of young Chinese players who play chess because the tournament was followed by many spectators all around China. So, I hope it will influence a lot on people," Ding said.

