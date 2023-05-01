120,000 striking workers reach tentative deal with Canadian government

The union announced Monday that 120,000 striking Treasury Board workers have reached a tentative contract with the Canadian government, but 35,000 remain off the job.

All workers are under the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) union, but the two groups have separate contracts. The deal ends a 12-day strike for Treasury Board employees.

"With the national strike now over for Treasury Board workers…(they) are required to return to work beginning May 1 at 9 a.m. ET (Eastern Time) or their next scheduled shift after that date," the union said in a press release Monday.

Union members will receive a total pay hike of 12% over four years-with retroactive increases for 2021 and 2022 (1.5% and 4.75% respectively), 3.5% in 2023 and 2.25% for 2024.

"PSAC negotiated wage increases totaling 12.6% compounded over the life of the agreement from 2021-2024. PSAC secured an additional fourth year in the agreement that protects workers from inflation…" the union said in the press release.

The union said there was no doubt the strike was responsible for wage gains.

"By securing an overwhelming strike mandate and following through with strong strike action, important gains were made to the employer's final wage offer," the press release said.

The workers earned from $CAN40,000-$CAN65,000 annually.

Another sticking point was remote work, and the union says new language in the contract provides for more "equitable and fair decision-making on remote work."

No date was given for a ratification vote but it will happen after the contract and an accompanying letter of explanation are given to workers.

The Treasury Board did not provide comment on the tentative agreement.