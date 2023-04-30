TWO CIVILIANS KILLED IN UKRAINIAN SHELLING ON RUSSIAS BRYANSK - GOVERNOR

Two civilians killed in Ukrainian shelling on Russia's Bryansk - governor

Two civilians died as a result of Ukrainian shelling on a village in Russia's Bryansk region on Saturday evening, a local governor said.

"According to preliminary information, one residential building was completely destroyed, two more houses were partially destroyed," Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on the Telegram messaging app. "Emergency services continue to work at the scene."

Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia and on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in the 14-month-old Russian invasion on Ukraine.