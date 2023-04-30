Kiev: Russia cannot cut off Bakhmut from Ukrainian supply routes

Russia cannot cut off the Ukrainian supply routes to the heavily destroyed city of Bakhmut, Kiev has said.



"The Russians have been talking for several weeks about conquering the 'road of life' as well as keeping fire control over it. In reality, everything is different," a spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Serhiy Cherevaty, told online outlet zn.ua on Saturday.



Although the connecting road from Bakhmut to Chasiv Yar is being fought over, the Russians are not succeeding in disrupting the logistics of the defenders, he said. The information could not be independently verified.



The supply of provisions, weapons and ammunition is secured, Cherevaty explained. The Ukrainian forces were maintaining their positions along the road and engineers had already laid new roads to Bakhmut. "All this allows us to continue holding Bakhmut," he said.



In its situation report, the Ukrainian general staff also spoke of "unsuccessful attempts" by Russian forces to make gains in the area.



