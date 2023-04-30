Kiev: Drone strike on Crimea was preparation for counter-attack

The drone attack on the Russian-annexed Black Sea peninsula of Crimea on Saturday served as preparation for a planned counter-offensive, according to the Ukrainian military.



"Destruction of enemy logistics is one of the preparatory elements for the powerful actions of our defence forces, which we have been talking about for a long time," a press spokeswoman for the Ukrainian army's Southern Command said on television on Sunday.



"And this work is preparing for the large-scale offensive that everyone is waiting for," said spokeswoman Nataliya Gumenyuk.



As a result of the drone strike, a large Russian fuel depot caught fire in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol early on Saturday morning. According to Russian reports, there were no deaths or injuries. Civilian objects were also not damaged.



The Ukrainian military intelligence service reported that 10 oil tanks had been destroyed. Kiev has not claimed responsibility for the attack, but military intelligence said such explosions would continue.



Russia has been waging war against the neighbouring country for more than a year and currently occupies around 20% of Ukrainian territory, including Crimea, which was annexed in 2014.



For weeks, the international community has been awaiting the announcement of a major Ukrainian offensive. Ukraine, with the help of Western weapons, wants to take back the occupied territories.

















