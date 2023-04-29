Ukraine drone attack causes major fire in Sevastopol

A fire broke out at an oil storage facility in the port city of Sevastopol, Crimea on Saturday as a result of an attack by Ukrainian drones, according to Russian media.

The drones hit four cisterns with the fuel, and the fire engulfed over 1,000 square meters (10,760 square feet), the Russian TASS news agency said, citing its correspondent.

The fire does not pose a threat to civilian objects, and no one got hurt, the report said.

The rescue services, 18 firefighting units, and 60 firefighters are currently working at the incident location, it added.

Police posts were organized on the roads, leading to and from the district where the incident happened, checking the documents of all people entering and leaving the area, it also said.