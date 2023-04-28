News World Zelensky condemns 'night of Russian terror' after missile attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday condemned the latest barrage of missile strikes across the country and vowed a response to "Russian terror".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned what he called a "night of Russian terror" after fresh Russian missile attacks, he wrote on Twitter on Friday.



"The country-invader never ceases to prove that the main goal of this war is terror and the destruction of Ukrainians and everything Ukrainian," he wrote separately on Telegram.



Ten residential buildings were hit in the central Ukrainian city of Uman in the Cherkasy region, he said, and later posted photos of the destruction on social media. One block of flats was destroyed. "As of now: 7 dead, there are wounded," he wrote on Twitter.



According to the local authorities, one child was among the dead. It's believed 17 people were injured. Emergency workers were said to be searching for more people in the rubble. Elsewhere, in the city of Dnipro, a woman and child died in night-time shelling, according to authorities.



"Russian evil can be stopped by weapons - our defenders are doing it. And it can be stopped by sanctions – global sanctions must be enhanced," Zelensky said. He has long called for significantly more weapons, a tightening of international punitive measures against Russia and better monitoring of the implementation of the export restrictions imposed so far.



Zelensky also thanked air defence forces for firing missiles. Ukraine will not let the crimes go unpunished, he stressed, adding that each of these attacks brings Russia closer to defeat in the war.



The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, on Friday gave the total number of missiles fired at Ukraine during the night as 23. Of these, 21 were shot down, along with two drones.



























