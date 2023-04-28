Ukrainian shelling kills 7 civilians in Donetsk, says Russian-installed official

At least seven civilians were killed in shelling by Ukraine's armed forces in the city of Donetsk, according to Russian-installed authorities in the region.

A missile hit a bus with civilians in the center of Donetsk, leaving seven people dead and eight others injured, Mayor Alexey Kulemzin told Russian news agency TASS.

TASS said Ukrainian troops shelled Donetsk four times in two-and-a-half hours on Friday, using multiple rocket launchers, firing a total of 32 shells, including high-explosive JROF-M missiles.

In a separate statement, Denis Pushilin, another official in the region, said on Telegram more than 10 civilians were injured in Ukraine's shelling in the central districts of Donetsk.

"More than 10 wounded were delivered to the republican (Donetsk) traumatology (hospital)," he said.

Russia launched what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

Now in its second year, the war between the two neighboring countries has killed 8,231 civilians and wounded 13,734 others, according to the latest UN figures.







