Türkiye says it witnessed 'exemplary global solidarity' after Feb. 6 earthquakes

Türkiye witnessed an "exemplary global solidarity" after the powerful Feb. 6 earthquakes that hit the country's southern region and claimed the lives of more than 50,000 people, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Friday.

"Türkiye, which has taken a leading role in the field of humanitarian diplomacy in the world and has not spared its friendly hand to the needy in various crisis regions, witnessed an exemplary global solidarity in the disaster of the century," Altun said during his virtual address in a Tokyo panel on communication during crisis times.

Over 10,000 personnel from 90 countries, including Japan, supported search and rescue activities in Türkiye's quake-hit region, according to Altun.

Türkiye's Communications Directorate organized the panel discussion titled "Crisis Information Management and Public Relations During Natural Disasters" in Japan's capital.

Japan, Altun said, has great experience in dealing with crises and natural disasters in the past, and although it is a country of natural disasters, Japan is at a very advanced level in taking precautions against risks.

"I believe that this panel will conduce to the sharing of knowledge and experience between the two countries and will form the basis for future joint work in the context of crisis communication and public relations," he said.

Altun also expressed his gratitude to Japan, which has been with Türkiye since the first day of the massive earthquakes, and the in-kind and cash assistance it has provided.