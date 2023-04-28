Russia says EU trying to gain foothold in post-Soviet space

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova speaks during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 16, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday the EU is trying to gain a foothold in post-Soviet space, referring to the bloc's mission in Moldova.

Commenting on the recent EU decision to establish a new "partner" mission in Moldova, Zakharova said it will be deployed in the framework of the Common Foreign and Security Policy, hinting at the mission's military character.

"The name should not create illusions about what the EU representatives will do there, exercising de facto external governance of Moldova," Zakharova stressed.

The spokeswoman said the EU mediation did not give results in the affairs of the Kosovo-Serbia and Armenia-Azerbaijan settlements.

She alleged that the EU has transformed from an economic union into a "US and NATO geopolitical tool," taking open confrontational actions against Russia.

"It is unlikely that the new EU presence in Moldova will contribute to the stabilization of the situation in the country and the neighboring region. Therefore, it should be treated accordingly," she said.

In January, the EU also deployed a mission in Armenian regions bordering Azerbaijan, a move which was criticized by Baku.

Moldova, a former Soviet republic and now a candidate for EU membership, has been under economic stress for some time.

The West is accusing Russia of destabilizing the situation in the country amid recent mass protests against government policies.

Moscow in turn accuses President Maya Sandu and the government led by Prime Minister Dorin Recean, known for their pro-Western position, of being a Western proxy against Russia, without taking into account the interests of Moldova and its people.