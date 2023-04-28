Pope meets Hungarian President and prays for peace

Pope Francis has met Hungarian President Katalin Novák for an official welcoming ceremony at Sándor Palace in Budapest, with the pontiff and Novák, who spoke to Francis in fluent Spanish, exchanging gifts.



Bilateral talks with, among others, the right-wing populist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán were first on the agenda on Friday, and Francis' first public address was expected to follow later.



In his entry in the Hungarian Book of Honour at Sándor Palace, Francis was once again preoccupied with peace. "From Budapest, the city of bridges and saints, I think of all Europe and pray that united and in solidarity, it may also be in our days a house of peace and a prophecy of welcome," he wrote.



The 86-year-old Argentinian arrived in Hungary on Friday morning at the start of a three-day official visit. His speech to representatives of the Hungarian government and civil society on Friday afternoon is particularly eagerly awaited.



