EUS JOUROVÁ: EUROPEAN UNION NEEDS HOUSE IN ORDER” ON MEDIA FREEDOM

Ahead of World Press Freedom Day, European Commission Vice-President Věra Jourová spoke with enr correspondents about the Media Freedom Act, the anti-SLAPPs initiative and the general state of the media in Europe.



European Commission Vice-President for Values and Transparency Věra Jourová wants the European Union to lead the fight for "courageous" journalists who risk their lives to inform the public, like now in Ukraine or in countries with authoritarian regimes, and to become "a centre of media freedom."



In an interview with the European Newsroom (enr) ahead of World Press Freedom Day on May 3, Jourová also called for the EU to get "one's house in order" on this issue, as the media were a pillar of the democratic system.



Jourová paid tribute to all journalists and media workers who "risk their lives to inform us," such as those "who are now on the battlefield in Ukraine, who are on the front line under Russian bombs," whom "we desperately need there" to know the facts.



The Czech politician also said she was thinking of journalists "working in authoritarian regimes, and those in prison."



In particular, she cited the American reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested by Russia in March, and called for "continuous pressure" to be put on Moscow to release him "because this is an outrageous attack on journalists and also on freedom of expression."



But in order to be that centre of freedom for the press, the EU had to have "its own house in order," warned Jourová, who stressed the need to strengthen the independence of the press, protect public media services and make information on the ownership of media companies public.



There should also be transparency with regard to the money that authorities spend on institutional advertising and which media they choose to use for it.



EUROPEAN MEDIA FREEDOM ACT



Last September, the commission proposed the European Media Freedom Act, a law to better protect independent media from state influence.



It seeks to enshrine in law the principle of information as a public good, after the scandals of spying on journalists, doubts about the independence of public media or the opacity of government campaigns in the press.



This future law "is being criticised by many", but "we are doing the right thing by alerting member states to maintain strong and independent public service media without state or party tendencies, because this is exactly what we see in Poland and Hungary."



Referring to criticism of the planned law from German publishers, she said she had often explained to publishers what the proposal was about – and what it was not.



For publishers, she said, it was hard to swallow that they were to be regulated at an EU level for the first time.



This was not about lowering standards, the Czech politician said. "My message is that no system is absolutely immune."



This proposal, Jourová explained, "also means welcoming independent media who have to flee censorship in their home country".



This was why Brussels was trying to "design effective help for Russian journalists living in exile in the EU" so that they could "continue to do their work," she said.



Brussels considers that media freedom has greatly deteriorated in several EU member states and argues that a free media is an important actor in democracy that "must be protected," Jourová said.



She considered it "shameful" that there were "journalists who are being threatened, injured" in the EU, which was why Brussels had made a recommendation more than a year ago to the member states to defend them and was going to ask for results "at the end of this year."



Responding to a question about a police raid on the Domani newspaper in Italy on March 4, to seize an article regarding Claudio Durigon, undersecretary at the country's Labour and Social Affairs Ministry and a member of the Lega party, Jourová pointed out that the commission had "tried to address this issue in the Media Freedom Act" proposed last September.



"We propose to prohibit the member states or the [politicians'] interference into the life of media and into the editorial content."



Jourová added that the commission "cannot intervene, because it is an individual case in the field of law enforcement."



She stressed the need to act, especially in eastern European countries that were EU members now, but in the past had been part of the Soviet Union, where "strong media are needed to be able to counter the intense Russian propaganda" that "is bearing fruit because the ground is quite fertile."





DEFAMATION AND SLAPPs



The Czech lawyer, who previously served as EU justice commissioner, also stressed that she did not want "abuse of the judicial system against journalists and freedom of expression" in Europe.



Brussels proposed the anti-SLAPP Directive at the end of 2021, a regulation to strengthen the protection of journalists against abusive litigation.



Currently under negotiation, Jourová acknowledged the legislation "is not easy" to carry forward, although she hopes that it could be approved before the end of the commission's current term in mid-2024.



Strategic lawsuits against public participation – commonly known as SLAPPs – are lawsuits filed against journalists, media outlets, and activists to prevent them from doing their work.



They are regarded as a particular form of harassment against journalists, as the lawsuits typically drag on for years and hence require huge amounts of money and time from the defendant.



"I am convinced that journalists must be able to do their work without fear," Jourová stressed, also pointing to the importance of the fight against disinformation.



"There are exceptions related to the possible suspicion of crime or endangering national security," she admitted. "This will always be the justification we will hear from member states when these things happen, that there is a question of national security or some crime at stake."



According to the commission, alleged defamation is one of the most common reasons why SLAPPs are filed against journalists.



Journalists and media outlets in Albania, Bulgaria, Croatia, France, Italy, Poland and Serbia are increasingly sued for defamation, according to a recent annual report by the Council of Europe's Platform for the Safety of Journalists, a coalition of fifteen press freedom NGOs and journalists' associations.



The platform has registered several cases in which journalists have been fined over their reporting. The fines ranged from €1,000 ($1099) to €8,000.





DISINFORMATION ON TWITTER



Regarding disinformation on Twitter, Jourová said that before the Digital Services Act (DSA) comes into force "there is still space for dialogue" with the social media giant's new owner, Elon Musk.



"I would really wish to explain to Mr Musk our philosophy that we are protectors of freedom of speech, protectors of the freedom of expression," she said.



"That's why we created such a complicated system, which is the Code of Practice [on Disinformation]", but "freedom of speech in the EU is not unlimited," she said.



In February, the commission published a report revealing how Twitter was lagging behind in the fight against disinformation, despite having voluntarily signed the code of practice.



Jourová added that once the DSA came into force "this code will be considered as the tool which the platform might need to convince the enforcer that they are doing everything to mitigate the risk of disinformation."



Jourová reiterated disappointment in the social network's efforts to counteract the spread of fake news, and said she personally felt "more and more uncomfortable on Twitter, in the neighbourhood of unregulated Russian aggressive propaganda."



"I cannot predict what will happen to Twitter" once the DSA came into effect, Jourová continued, but "I would compare the situation with driving on the highway: if you are overstepping the speed, you get penalties and one day you might be deprived of your driver's license.



"This is a general vision of how the DSA will be applied in the future in cases of noncompliance," she said.



The content of this article is based on reporting by correspondents participating in the enr project.



