6.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake shook Indonesia on Friday, according to the country's Meteorological, Climatological, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG).

In a statement, the agency said the earthquake hit off Maluku, an Indonesian province encompassing the central and southern Maluku Islands.

So far, no injuries or property damage have been reported.

The tremors were felt at around 16:19 local time (0919GMT).

The earthquake was measured at a depth of 60 kilometers (37 miles), with the epicenter around 167 kilometers (103 miles) northeast of Tual city, according to BMKG.

























