President Erdoğan is in good health: Health Minister Koca

Published April 27,2023
Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was in good health and would continue with his daily scheduled programmes as soon as possible after Erdoğan postponed some campaign rallies a day earlier.

Erdoğan on Wednesday cancelled his scheduled campaign rallies for that day and Thursday, citing health reasons. Late on Tuesday, Erdoğan cut short a live TV interview during which he said he felt unwell with an upset stomach.

"The infectious gastroenteritis he has experienced has lessened its effect," Koca said, speaking in the central Konya province.