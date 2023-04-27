China warns US, South Korea against 'provoking confrontation' with North Korea

China warned Washington and Seoul against "provoking confrontation" with North Korea on Thursday, after President Joe Biden and his South Korean counterpart said Pyongyang would face the "end" of its leadership if it uses its nuclear arsenal.

"All parties should face up to the crux of the (Korean) peninsula issue and play a constructive role in promoting a peaceful settlement of the issue," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said, urging against "deliberately stirring up tensions, provoking confrontation and playing up threats".





