Blinken, Guterres discuss Sudan, Afghanistan, Ukraine: Statement

UN Secretary-Genaral Antonio Guterres discussed the conflict in Sudan, international engagement in Afghanistan, and Russia's war against Ukraine during his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday.

At the State Department meeting, the leaders discussed the critical importance of an immediate and fully respected cease-fire in Sudan, where the Sudanese army and a paramilitary group have been fighting for control of the country since April 15, the UN said in a statement.

Guterres and Blinken also discussed international engagement in Afghanistan, notably to support the rights of women and girls, and other topics of mutual interest as well as the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The UN chief also raised a number of issues related to the Host Country Agreement.

The UN formally expressed its "concern" to the US after highly classified leaked documents revealed that Washington spied on Antonio Guterres listening in on his phone conversations.











