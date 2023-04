President Joe Biden greeted his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk Yeol for a state visit Wednesday where they will announce a beefed-up US nuclear shield for Washington's vital ally in the face of an aggressive North Korea.

A military honor guard and hundreds of guests massed outside the White House where Yoon and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, arrived for a day of pomp and ceremony -- and far-reaching geostrategic discussions.