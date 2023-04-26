RUSSIA DOESNT WANT CASE-BY-CASE DECISION ON PAYMENTS FOR FARM EXPORTS: ENVOY

Russia's envoy to the United Nations in Geneva said Moscow wanted the Russian Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank) to return to the SWIFT banking system and it was against "case-by-case" decisions on the bank's ability to conduct transactions.

Reconnecting the bank to SWIFT is one of Russia's key demands in a negotiation over the future of the Black Sea grain deal. Moscow has repeatedly said the deal will sink unless the West eases obstacles to Russian grain and fertiliser exports.

"What we need is not only case-by-case decisions, we need a systematic decision to reconnect Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT to make it possible for this bank to operate," Gennady Gatilov told reporters at the Russian permanent mission in Geneva.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had previously said that one bank "kindly consented to finance one operation", without naming the lender.

Reuters, citing a Russian source, reported earlier on Wednesday that JPMorgan Chase & Co received permission from the United States to process payments for Russian Agricultural Bank but that this could not replace the reconnection of the bank to the SWIFT payment system.