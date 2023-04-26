MEMBER OF IRANS POWERFUL CLERICAL BODY ASSASSINATED

 Contact Us
A powerful Iranian cleric, a member of the Assembly of Experts that selects the country's supreme leader, has been killed in an armed attack, state media said Wednesday. "Ayatollah Abbas Ali Soleimani was killed this morning in an armed attack... the assailant was also arrested," IRNA news agency reported, citing an official. The attack took place in the north of Iran.

Published April 26,2023
A member of Iran's influential clerical body was assassinated in the country's northern province of Mazandaran on Wednesday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported, adding that the suspected killer had been detained.

Abbasali Soleimani, also a former representative of Iran's top leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the predominantly Sunni province of Sistan-Baluchistan, died in hospital after being shot at in a bank in the city of Babolsar, Fars said.

The Assembly of Experts is a powerful clerical body that supervises, appoints and in theory can sack the supreme leader.

The southern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan and one of Iran's poorest, faced months of intensive anti-government protests sparked by the death in custody of a young Iranian woman in September.