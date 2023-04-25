Turkish community in US capital holds counter-protest against Armenian demonstrators over 1915 events

Members of the Turkish community in Washington, D.C. staged a counter-protest Monday against Armenian demonstrators who had gathered in front of the Turkish embassy on the anniversary of the 1915 events.

Every year on April 24, Armenian groups in the US organize provocative marches and demonstrations in front of the Turkish embassy and the Turkish ambassador's residence in support of so-called Armenian claims surrounding the events.

The Armenian protestors marched in front of the Turkish embassy and the residence of the Turkish ambassador as well as the Azerbaijani embassy carrying banners and chanting slogans against Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

Joined by Azerbaijani and Ahiska Turks, the members of Turkish community carried Turkish and Azerbaijani flags and protested against the Armenian group.

The Turkish demonstrators also demanded that Armenian authorities open their archives to historians to clarify the claims surrounding the events, with some banners reading "Turkish and Armenian children need us to be adults."

Türkiye's position on the events of 1915 is that the deaths of Armenians in eastern Anatolia took place when some sided with the invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces. A subsequent relocation of Armenians resulted in numerous casualties.

Türkiye objects to the presentation of the incidents as "genocide," describing them as a tragedy in which both sides suffered casualties.

Ankara has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Türkiye and Armenia as well as international experts to tackle the issue.