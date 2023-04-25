SELFIE BAN? PORTOFINOS RULES PROVE CONTROVERSIAL IN ITALY AND BEYOND

News World Selfie ban? Portofino's rules prove controversial in Italy and beyond

The picturesque seaside resort of Portofino in the northern Italian region of Liguria attracts masses of tourists every year but a new regulation is causing dismay in some quarters.



The new ordinance has established "no waiting zones" in the Italian village, causing an international stir particularly among those eager to take selfies in the area.



Mayor Matteo Viacava, who signed the ordinance, defended himself on Monday against accusations that the regulation is hostile to tourists or that the move serves as a deterrent to visit the district.



The ordinance provides for the establishment of "red zones" between the city centre and the beaches, ANSA news agency reported. There, waiting or loitering can be punished with fines of up to €275 ($302).



According to the report, the zones are mainly located where visitors get a particularly good view of the famous bay and some have interpreted this move as a selfie ban.



The news spread rapidly, especially in Britain, where it caused a media and social media storm, with widespread outrage.



Viacava expressed his anger at the reactions from abroad. "Let's not beat around the bush. Nobody here has banned selfies, and even if the English write that, there is no reason to believe it," ANSA quoted him as saying on Monday.



He said the ordinance only banned gatherings in certain areas for security reasons.



According to the report, the measure is mainly aimed at cruise ship tourists. Every day, they are taken from the nearby port of La Spezia to the cliffs of the famous Cinque Terre and Portofino for a few hours, routinely causing traffic jams in the narrow streets.



According to media reports, a second regulation is already planned. It will prohibit people from walking around the picturesque town in a swimming costume, or barefoot.



This would also apply to men strolling through the village topless.



Viacava is adamant about the necessity of the measures. "Portofino is a jewel, and you have to behave accordingly."































