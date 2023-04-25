Russia: Ukraine attacks on Black Sea Fleet jeopardize grain deal extension

A combine harvests wheat in a field near the village of Zghurivka, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv region, Ukraine August 9, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that Ukraine's attacks on the Black Sea Fleet jeopardized the extension of the grain deal.

Investigations into the recent attacks on Russia's facilities revealed that Ukrainian unmanned vehicles launched these strikes from the port of Odessa, which is used for the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that the strikes were carried out on March 23 and April 24 and that Ukraine used the humanitarian corridor, which is exclusively served for the purposes of the grain deal, to launch the drone attacks.

"The terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime threaten the next extension of the grain deal after May 18," the ministry said.

In October last year, Russia suspended the implementation of the grain deal after Ukraine's drone attacks on the Black Sea Fleet and civilian vessels, which, according to the ministry, were involved in ensuring the security of the "grain corridor."

The agreement was renewed after receiving guarantees from Türkiye and written commitments from Ukraine not to use the humanitarian corridor and Ukrainian ports for military operations against the Russian Federation.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a deal in Istanbul last July to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022, exacerbating global food insecurity.

The coordination center or Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments with officials from the three countries and the UN.