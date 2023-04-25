Magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits Indonesia

A pre-dawn earthquake of magnitude 7.1 hit western Indonesia on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake hit offshore Teluk Dalam in the North Sumatra province at around 3 a.m. local time (2000GMT Monday).

It had a depth of 15.5 kilometers (9.6 miles).

Waves of tremors were felt across West Sumatra and North Sumatra provinces.

People rushed out of their homes but there was no report of any damage and the residents returned to their homes.

A tsunami warning was lifted after two hours.

Neighboring Malaysia also felt tremors.