Spain flies citizens and diplomats out of Sudan

Spain has evacuated Spanish nationals and diplomats from Sudan, amid ongoing fighting, the foreign minister tweeted.



Spanish Air Force planes had left Khartoum with citizens and employees of the Spanish embassy aboard, Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said.



Citizens of other European and Latin American countries were also on the flights which departed without incident, he said.



"We reiterate the call for a ceasefire and resumption of dialogue in Sudan," he tweeted.



Defence Minister Margarita Robles had earlier said that Spain planned to deploy a total of six aircraft as part of the evacuation operations.

