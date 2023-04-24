Russia ‘will not forgive’ failure to issue US visas to Russian journalists

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow "will not forget or forgive" the failure to issue US visas to Russian journalists who were expected to accompany him on the New York trip to participate in UN Security Council meetings.

"And most importantly, rest assured, we will not forget, we will not forgive," Lavrov said in a statement on Sunday, shared by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova before departing for the US.

Lavrov said he was aware that US officials are known for taking such actions, but that this time the situation would be different considering "the attention drawn to their disgraceful behavior."

"But I was wrong. The country, which calls itself the strongest, the smartest, the freest, and the most fair, has lost the nerve and made, I am sure, a silly thing demonstrating what its vows about the freedom of speech, access to information, and etc. are really worth," he added.

The world will pay close attention to Russia's statements at the upcoming meetings of the UN Security Council, Lavrov also noted.

"We will also have to work for you (Russian journalists) and show more energy, exert more strength to convey the truth to the world community," he said.

In a later statement, Zakharova said Lavrov arrived in New York, noting that a meeting of the UN Security Council will be held under his chairmanship.

Russia, one of the five permanent members of the 15-member UN Security Council with veto powers, assumed the rotating presidency of the UN body on April 1 amid anger and criticism from Ukraine and its allies.



