Latvia and Estonia urge 'definite roadmap' for Ukraine NATO accession

Latvia and Estonia are aiming for clear progress on Ukraine's application to join NATO when leaders of the Western alliance meet in Vilnius in mid-June.



"We expect a definite roadmap for Ukraine on its path into NATO," Latvian President Egils Levits said after meeting Estonian President Alar Karis in Riga.



"I believe that this is in line with the joint interests of NATO and also the interests of Ukraine, as well as in the security interests of all of Europe and the world," Levits said. Ukraine's accession would boost the security of all NATO members, he added.

