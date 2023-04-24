GERMANYS FIRST EVACUATION FLIGHT FROM SUDAN LANDS IN BERLIN

The first German military flight carrying evacuees from conflict-hit Sudan has landed in Berlin, the Foreign Ministry said early Monday.



On board were 101 German citizens and their family members, as well as nationals of partner countries, the ministry said.



After a stop in Jordan, the passengers arrived in the German capital at 6:15 am (0415 GMT).



Like other countries, Germany began a military evacuation on Sunday. A total of three Bundeswehr Airbus A400Ms flew to Sudan to pick up people to be evacuated.



The German armed forces and the Foreign Ministry are looking to fly out a total of more than 300 German nationals registered on a crisis list in addition to citizens of partner states if possible.



The mission involves a total of more than 1,000 Bundeswehr forces.



