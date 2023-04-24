German police probe killing of couple in south of the country

Investigators are seeking the perpetrators of a double killing of a 70-year-old man and his 55-year-old wife in Markt Altenstadt in Bavaria, a German police spokesman said in Munich on Monday.



The couple's bodies had been found by relatives on Saturday after attempts to contact them failed, he said.



Following an autopsy, investigators are working on the assumption that one or more perpetrators may have been involved.



Police have failed to find signs of how they entered the house where the couple lived.



