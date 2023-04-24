EU targets Iranian lawmakers and mobile service provider

The European Union sanctioned two Iranian lawmakers, a major in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and an Iranian mobile service provider for human rights abuses.



Ariantel contributes to the Iranian government's surveillance operations "to quash dissent and critical voices in Iran," according to the EU Official Journal, a legal register for EU regulations.



The new sanctions entail a travel ban, a freeze on EU assets, and a ban on doing business with those listed.



Also targeted are members of the IRCG Cooperative Foundation, an investment body that funds the Tehran regime. In total eight persons were targeted.



EU foreign ministers adopted the sanctions, now in legal effect, as demonstrators from the Iranian diaspora protested in Brussels. Punitive measures now apply to Iranian 211 individuals and 35 organizations over human rights abuses.

















