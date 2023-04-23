Ukrainian troops on left bank of Dnipro River in Kherson - experts

Ukrainian troops have advanced onto the bank of the Dnipro River previously controlled by Russian occupiers in the partially liberated Kherson region, according to analyses by Western military specialists.



The US Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that published geodata and texts by Russian military bloggers indicate that Ukrainian forces have taken up positions on the left or east bank in the Kherson region. However, the extent and objectives of these Ukrainian successes, recorded for the first time, are unclear.



Russian military forces withdrew from the regional capital Kherson and completely from the west bank of the Dnipro River in the region during a Ukrainian offensive in the autumn. The aim had been to prevent an advance of Ukrainian troops to the other bank.



The new development would indicate a loss of control by Russian units in the region. As a result, the Russian occupiers would only be able to focus on cities, according to the analysis.











