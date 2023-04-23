Russia courting 'real men' for the military - analysts

Russia is appealing to the "manliness" of potential recruits in its search for volunteers for the military, according to the British government.



The Defence Ministry in Moscow is advertising for volunteers with a ubiquitous campaign on social media as well as on billboards and television, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) reported on Sunday in its regular intelligence update on Twitter.



According to the statement, the new ads appeal to the "masculine pride" of potential recruits and "real men." They also highlight the financial benefits of recruitment.



The British MoD sees the campaign as an attempt to "delay any new, overt mandatory mobilisation for as long as possible to minimise domestic dissent."



The MoD has been publishing daily updates on the course of the war since the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, based on intelligence information.



This is the British government's way of both countering Russian claims and keeping allies up to date. Moscow accuses London of a targeted disinformation campaign.















