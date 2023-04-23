Russia claims its forces took control of 2 urban quarters in Bakhmut

Russia claimed on Sunday that its forces took control of two urban quarters in the fiercely contested city of Bakhmut in Ukraine's Donetsk region.

"The units of the Airborne Forces supported the actions of the assault detachments to capture the city on its northern and southern outskirts," a statement by the Russian Defense Ministry read.

The statement further claimed that Russian forces carried out six sorties, while artillery carried out 72 fire missions in the area.

Ukraine has not yet responded to the claims.

Russian forces have been trying for months to capture Bakhmut, a transport and logistics hub in Ukraine's Donetsk region, which is part of the largely Russian-speaking industrialized Donbas region.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner paramilitary group, claimed in late March that the battle for the city "almost destroyed the Ukrainian army" and also "battered" his group.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's General Staff said attacks by Russian forces in the direction of Bakhmut continued with "partial success."



























