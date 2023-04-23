Civilian sites hit in Russian strikes on Kharkiv - official

Russian missile strikes on Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region damaged multiple civilian sites, a Ukrainian official said on Sunday.

Over the past day, Russia has shelled Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Chuhuiv and Bohodukhiv, as well as Vovchansk, Timofiivka, Novomlynsk and Zapadne, regional governor Oleh Synyehubov said in a statement.

Two buildings were destroyed and 10 houses damaged in the village of Kotlyari, along with a garage and four cars, the official said.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties or large-scale destruction," Synyehubov said.

Greenhouses and workshops were damaged in attacks on Kharkiv, while a missile "probably exploded in the air over … a vegetable factory," he added.

Now in its second year, the war between Russia and Ukraine has so far killed more than 8,500 civilians and wounded over 14,350 others, according to latest UN figures, with the actual toll believed to be much higher.











