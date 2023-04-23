Children discover World War II rocket in forest near Berlin

Children have discovered a World War II rocket while collecting rubbish in a forest in Germany.



The police said on Sunday that ordnance specialists removed the explosive object on Saturday.



Children had found the exposed object during spring cleaning of a wooded area in Oranienburg, to the north of the capital Berlin. A child had then pulled it to the side of the road.



The alerted explosive ordnance disposal service identified the object as a "live" M8 rocket of American origin from World War II, according to the police statement. They warned that found items that could be ammunition or ordnance should not be touched.







