Children discover World War II rocket in forest near Berlin

Published April 23,2023
Children have discovered a World War II rocket while collecting rubbish in a forest in Germany.

The police said on Sunday that ordnance specialists removed the explosive object on Saturday.

Children had found the exposed object during spring cleaning of a wooded area in Oranienburg, to the north of the capital Berlin. A child had then pulled it to the side of the road.

The alerted explosive ordnance disposal service identified the object as a "live" M8 rocket of American origin from World War II, according to the police statement. They warned that found items that could be ammunition or ordnance should not be touched.